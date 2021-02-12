Pensacola march planned for Saturday to protest Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ bill

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After the U.S. Capitol riots, Florida Republican lawmakers introduced legislation aimed at cracking down on violent protests, but the governor first proposed the idea in September after Black Lives Matter protests, and now some Pensacola organizers are calling the bill racist.

Several groups in opposition to the bill have planned a march Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. that will go from Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza to Plaza Ferdinand. They will have speakers there to talk about the bill.

Jamil Davis is the North Florida Regional Organizer for Black Voters Matter Fund and he has led many protests in Pensacola as the community spoke out against police brutality involving people of color.

“I’m the first governor to really take this very seriously with my legislation,” Fla. Gov. Ron Desantis said.

Gov. Desantis said that the day after the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan 6, when several provisions were made to his proposal.

“These are things that we’re concerned about because if this bill was law last year, we’re all facing up to 15 years in prison,” Davis said.

If HB1 passes, protesters would face harsher penalties if someone blocks the street or damages a monument, and the offender might have to stay in custody until their first court appearance.

“That’s just an egregious punishment,” Davis said.

Other changes to the proposed bill include:

Anyone who is arrested at a riot automatically spends a night in jail

Assault on an officer equals six months behind bars

Destroying a monument equals a minimum of 15 years incarcerated

You can read the full HB1/SB484 here.

This bill largely addresses violent protests, however, Florida never saw violent riots like other states did in 2020. Many say it’s creating an issue that’s not there and targeting the Black Lives Matter protesters.

“It also puts black and brown people in a much more dangerous place because there is specific language in this bill that’s targeting black and brown organizers,” Davis said.

Desantis claims that’s not the case and that this bill targets anyone who’s violent.

“If you go back to the summer, some of the commentary, I disagreed with that, but I don’t care what banner you’re flying,” Desantis said. “If you’re engaging in that conduct, we’re going to hold you accountable.”

The bill is before committees right now, but it could be voted on as early as March when the legislative session begins.