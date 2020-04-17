Pensacola man, woman accused of beating child with extension cord

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and a woman were arrested in Pensacola Thursday after being accused of neglecting a young girl and beating her with an extension cord.

Anthony Jordan Scott, 30, and Natarsha Williams, 42, were both charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect with great bodily harm.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says deputies observed the girl who had multiple loop-shaped bruises on her neck, back, arms and legs. The bruises looked infected and were swelling, according to the report.

The girl had run away to a friend’s house, the report said.

Deputies said the girl, during her interview, was visibly shaking and constantly looking around to make sure Scott was not around.

The girl told deputies she was required to stand for long periods of time, take cold showers, sleep without blankets and often she would go without being fed.

Scott and Williams are both being held without bond in the Escambia County jail.

