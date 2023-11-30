ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man will spend 15 years behind bars for reckless driving as a habitual felony offender, according to Florida State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden’s press office.

On Wednesday, Judge Michael Jones sentenced Bunny Hodart Brown III to state prison for fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, according to a news release from Bowden Madden.

In May 2022, Escambia County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Brown, who sped away from law enforcement, according to the state attorney. He drove more than 65 miles per hour through a neighborhood and failed to stop at several stop signs.

The 30-minute chase would be called the “Bunny Trail,” according to past News 5 reports.

Brown eventually exited the vehicle and ran away before law enforcement officers found him hiding behind a fence, according to Bowden Madden. He was then arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Jones presided over the trial on Oct. 26, 2023, and the jury found Brown guilty.

During sentencing, the state argued that Brown was a danger to the community and that his actions warranted severe punishment.

Jones noted the defendant’s extensive criminal record and “his lack of regard for the law,” the news release said.

That record includes past charges of carrying a firearm, cocaine and marijuana possession, moving traffic violations, and resisting officers, among other things, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office website.

ECSO investigated this case, which Assistant State Attorney Robert Little prosecuted on behalf of Bowden Madden.

