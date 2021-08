ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 59-year-old Pensacola man was struck and killed by a car while walking on Fairfield Drive Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, a 30-year-old Atmore man struck the man while he was walking near the painted white fog line on Fairfield Drive near Jackson Street at about 8:19 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. FHP is investigating the crash.