PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was found guilty for his involvement in the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.
A federal judge made the decision Friday during a bench trial in a Washington D.C. courtroom.
Jesus Rivera was found guilty on all 4 counts:
- Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building
- Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
- Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
Rivera is still awaiting sentencing.