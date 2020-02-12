Pensacola man arrested for stabbing woman with kitchen knife

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been accused of stabbing and cutting a woman with a kitchen knife after they got into an argument Tuesday.

Andrew Howard, 36, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim said she and Howard got into an argument and he pulled a knife from the kitchen, threatening to stab her. Howard then allegedly stabbed her in the leg then sliced her leg in another spot before breaking the handle off. The knife was found next to drops of blood on the kitchen floor and the handle was in the sink.

Deputies found the victim with a puncture wound and a laceration to her left calf. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Howard was found lying on the couch in the living room and was taken into custody.

He is in the Escambia County Jail being held on a $15,000 bond.

