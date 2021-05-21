Pensacola kicks off Carnivale 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola threw a six-hour party Friday night to celebrate the kickoff of Carnivale 2021 which is replacing a cancelled Mardi Gras celebration.

They had the blessing of the Krewes and each colorful group went to the stage set up at Roger Scott Athletic Complex. The event was from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. They had bars, food trucks and tables for each krewe.

Krewe De Kannabis is the newest organization.

“It does turn some heads and we are here to advocate and educate the community and break the stigma,” Crystal Silins said.

They were created last April on 4/20 after several moms got together during Mardi Gras.

“We thought ‘wow I wonder if there’s anything for cannabis advocacy and education’ so we were like no there’s not..why don’t we be the first and what better of a time to do it than April 2020, 420,” Silins and Stefanie Watson said.

After dark, the Chee Weez from New Orleans performed for everyone.

The grand parade will be Saturday, May 29, in downtown Pensacola.