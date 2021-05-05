Pensacola International Airport goes intergalactic for Pensacon

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola International Airport has a new, out-of-this-world look.

The airport has partnered with Pensacon, the annual comic and pop culture convention, and has been temporarily renamed the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced the temporary name change at a press conference Wednesday morning.

“We’re not just Pensacola International Airport today,” Robinson said. “We are Pensacola Intergalactic Airport.”

The airport has annually decorated to prepare for Pensacon, which takes place at the Pensacola Bay Center each year. Signage across the airport welcomes guests with images seen in Star Wars to quotes from Pixar’s Toy Story.

“For those that are participating in Pensacon, they come through the airport, whether it’s participants, celebrities, promoters, and everyone has a smile on their face,” said airport director Matt Coughlin. “That’s what we need these days,”

The convention will take place May 21-23, after being postponed from February due to the pandemic. Pensacon will require its guests to wear masks and socially distance.

However, Pensacon CEO and founder Mike Ensley says that won’t take away from the fun.

“I think everybody is excited to get out and do something fun and enjoyable once again,” Ensley said. “We’re tired of sitting at home watching TV and Netflix. So come out and see all the stars you see on TV and Netflix at Pensacon.”

You can buy tickets and check out Pensacon’s celebrity guest list at Pensacon.com.

Ticket prices:

— VIP Experience $165

— 3-Day Passes $80

— Friday Pass $35

— Saturday Pass $45

— Sunday Pass $40