Pensacola International Airport busy with people traveling for Thanksgiving

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- The Pensacola International Airport was busy Wednesday morning with people traveling to different destinations throughout the world to see family. AAA says more than four million people will be traveling by plane this holiday. Eric Evans is headed back to Charlotte.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my mom and all my friends,” Evans said. “Also the amazing macaroni and cheese, my favorite food.” Olivia Hill was headed to Manchester, England to visit her sister. She hoped the long journey wouldn’t have problems.

“I love to be safe and run smoothly,” Hill said. “You don’t want any holdups or anything like that.” Some people say traveling during the holidays is their least favorite part of the entire season. Lilliana Georgia was headed to New York City to see family.

“The crowds, and people know what you have to do and what not to do, and they still don’t follow the rules, also the delays,” Georgia said.