Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Food Truck Festival kicks off

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for good food and to help the community, you’re in luck this weekend in Pensacola.

The 5th annual Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Food Truck Festival kicked off Friday at Community Maritime Park off Main Street in downtown Pensacola.

The festival runs until 10 p.m. Friday. It starts up again at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs until 8 p.m. The festival features 28 food trucks, all offering up a variety of different foods from barbecue to Mexican.

Manny Castillo from Manny’s Mexican Grill was seen cooking up fresh Mexican street tacos before the event opened on Friday.

“Everything we sell here we make fresh,” Castillo said.

There is a $2 admission fee for those 13 and older. Proceeds from admission fees will go toward helping Pensacola Habitat for Humanity’s mission to create adorable housing in the Escambia and Santa Rosa County area.

“The funds that are raised here today basically go toward the bricks and sticks of our organization, so material costs that have skyrocketed,” said Crystal Scott, director of resource development for Pensacola Habitat for Humanity. “It could go toward land purchases — all of these things that go toward affordable home ownership.”

Masks are required to be worn at the festival when social distancing cannot be practiced.