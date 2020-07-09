Pensacola giving away masks at community centers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Starting Monday, July 13, residents can pick up masks free of charge at several community centers in Pensacola to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

See times and locations in news release excerpt below.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories