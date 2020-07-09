Pensacola giving away masks at community centers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Starting Monday, July 13, residents can pick up masks free of charge at several community centers in Pensacola to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
See times and locations in news release excerpt below.
