Pensacola EggFest Cookbook raises thousands for charities after 2020 cancelation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Eggfest is one of the regions most popular BBQ festivals since it began in 2013. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 they had to cancel it last year.

However, the founders of the festival made an “EggFest Cookbook” to keep the tradition alive and raise money for local charities.

EggFest Co-founder Doug Jolly tells WKRG, “We are family. We love each other like family and we fight like family.”

Founders Doug Jolly, Lisa Long-Liter, and Buck Hall say they are a family and even through a pandemic knew it was their duty to do something during the pandemic after the festival was cancaled.

Jolly says, “When we realized because of Covid that our event wasn’t actually going to happen we were like what are we going to do? Obviously, the charities we support still need and count on the money we donate.”

The famous festival has raised over $400,000 for local charities, bringing in the best BBQ chefs from around the country to Pensacola.

So they put their brains together and they made a cookbook.

Co-founder Buck Hall says, “So this is less of a book we wrote but more of a book we kind of curated from all of the teams and pitmasters from all over the US that have come to Pensacola to support our event.”

Having any and every BBQ recipe you can imagine from previous vendors they made nearly 20 thousand dollars off of sales all going to local charities.

However it’s still a number they wish they could have raised more.

Hall says, “We normally give away quite more than 15-20 thousand dollars in a year. We are usually in the 40-45 thousand dollar range so we are excited and we know the community is going to come back and support us this year.”

This year they are back to normal and tell WKRG people are ready for it.

Co-founder Lisa Long-Liter adds, “People are already starting to plan to travel to Pensacola from out of town for the event.”

EggFest kicks off November 14th and they still have some of these good food cook books available.

Also having some more fun events coming up beforehand. For more information, click here.