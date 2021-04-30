Pensacola Crawfish Festival returns this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Last year, two months into the pandemic, it was cancelled, but now the Pensacola Crawfish Festival is back.

It kicked off Friday but rain and cloudy skies likely kept many people at home. Organizers hope the better weather Saturday and Sunday will bring more people.

“We are back at the 36th annual Pensacola Crawfish Festival,” said Margaret-Anne West, director of events for Fiesta Pensacola which organizes the festival.

Seville Square was “crawling” with excitement Friday. Live music had people on their feet and there’s plenty of room to dance and eat your crawfish.

“You can expect a little bit of everything you’re used to..crawfish, seafood, live music, games for the kids and this year we actually added arts and crafts vendors,” West said.

They’ve taken some COVID-19 precautions to keep visitors safe.

“We do have hand sanitizers on most if not all of our dining tables,” West said. “Masks are encouraged but not required due to the outdoor nature of the event. We have social distanced the tables in our dining area.”

Along with the roughly 16,000 pounds of boiled crawfish, dozens of vendors have set up under the sprawling live oaks. Kids under 5 are free, kids 6-12 are $2 and adults are $5. A one-pound plate of crawfish is $10 and a three-pound plate is $20.

“Traditionally, we have in previous years 15,000-20,000 people join us over the three-day weekend so we are hoping to get those numbers,” West said. “With this new location in Seville Square and Fountain Park we have a little bit of a wider range of space.”

The festival will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.