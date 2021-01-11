Pensacola city offices close in-person with rising COVID numbers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After covid-19 cases have spiked in Escambia county the City of Pensacola has decided to move all of their city services to online and by phone.

At the city’s press conference, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson answered some questions about how this change might affect locals.

Places like city hall, parks and rec, and the housing department will all be going virtual. Mayor Robinson responded on what this means for the community.

“We want to keep as many private things open in going so we do not want the public to become a contributor and for these reasons we will be having these closures,” the mayor tells WKRG.

This will be the second time the city has closed their offices due to covid– and the mayor says this time they think are more prepared.

“July, August, September… We had 3 months of this. I think we can handle this and make things work. As far as length of time our expectation of time is at least 2 months,” says Mayor Robinson.



The impact of the vaccine is another factor will play into the role of how long the timing will be.

Mayor Robinson says, “We believe at some point that will make a positive impact and at this point and what we have been told we are looking at the first part of march.”

The mayor also adds his main concern for the city is for everyone to keep wearing mask…Which he says has proven successful for driving down numbers. He just ask for people to be patient during this time.

They will not be closing any parks or recreation centers at this time though.