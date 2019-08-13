Pensacola City Councilman Gerald Wingate dies

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City Councilman Gerald Wingate died overnight, the City of Pensacola has confirmed.

Wingate represented District 5. He served as City Council President from 2017-2018, as well as Vice President from 2016 – 2017, according to the city’s website.

The website says Wingate was a native of Pensacola, and a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Pensacola Junior College and the University of West Florida.

“He served his country for 25 years as an Army Officer and retired from the paper industry with 40 years of management experience,” according to the city.

Wingate leaves behind a wife and five children.