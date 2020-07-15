Pensacola City Council votes to remove Confederate monument

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council has voted to remove the Confederate statue at Lee Square in downtown Pensacola.
The council voted 6 to 1 to remove the monument and relocate it to a different site.
Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson and city staff will decide where it will end up. A few options that have been discussed are relocating the monument to the St. John’s Cemetery in Pensacola or donating it to the UWF Historic Trust.
Council discussed a timeline of 30 to 90 days to remove and relocate the monument. The city will now work on securing a contractor that can safely and respectfully move the monument to its new location.
