Pensacola City Council votes no on repealing mask mandate

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council has voted to not repeal a mask mandate that requires face coverings inside businesses within the city limits.
Mayor Grover Robinson recommended the repeal of the mandate at Thursday night’s meeting, but he says he still hopes people stay socially distant and wear face coverings, just like they will be doing at city hall.
“It has everything to do with the mandate and nothing to do with the mask,” Mayor Robinson said. “The challenge is the mandate. All of our numbers have gone down significantly. We’re at a low ebb. At this particular time, our concern is more having the ability to have a tool like a mandate if something was to change and go the other direction.”
All city council members voted no to repeal the mandate.
