Pensacola children’s minister accused of hiding camera in church bathroom now charged with child pornography

BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A children’s ministry director arrested for illegally recording people with a hidden camera in a local church bathroom is now charged with child pornography.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators served a search warrant at David Patrick Nims’s home on the 7400-block of Hidden Valley Road after arresting him for video voyeurism on June 7. In that case, the 37- year old was taken into custody after investigators identified him as the person who hid a camera in a bathroom at the Calvary Baptist Church on Pine Forest Road.

The search of Nims’ home revealed other electronic devices which were seized. After downloading a laptop found in the home, more than 100 files of child pornography were discovered. Investigators say none of those child victims appear to have a local connection and were not videotaped by Nims himself. The files appear to have been downloaded off the internet.

Nims was charged with possession of child pornography. The charges Nims was arrested for on June 11 are not directly related to the charges he was arrested for earlier this week.

ECSO Special Victims Unit Investigators are still working on this case, analyzing additional digital files. More charges could be added.