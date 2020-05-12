Pensacola bus company to rally in Washington for motorcoach federal relief

PENSACOLA (WKRG) — Hundreds of workers in the motorcoach industry are feeling the financial strain shutdowns across the country due to the coronavirus and feel overlooked by lawmakers.

Jerri Smith with Good Time Tours of Pensacola has felt the pain of the shutdown since March.

“Basically Congress left us out,” said Smith. “Our business has completely stopped. We lost about a million dollars in revenue and we know that we will not be able to recapture that.”

Smith said with group trips being cancelled or postponed, her business has been idle, and most of Good Time’s workers are laid off.

She’s riding on one of 400 buses nationwide that are headed to Capitol Hill to make it in time for Wednesday’s Rolling Rally, calling on lawmakers to give them $15 billion in federal relief.

“We’re going to circle the Capitol. We are going to let them know that we are here and that they need to see us and they need to help us out,” said Smith.

With more than 90 percent of motorcoach industry drivers, dispatchers and maintenance workers furloughed or laid off, Smith is hoping Wednesday’s eight-mile rally will make a difference.



It’s amazing to see this many bus companies get together and unite. It’s going to be an awesome sight, it really is,” she said.

