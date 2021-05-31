Pensacola Beach is back to normal for Memorial Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Memorial Day is a time to celebrate and honor our veterans and those who have lost their lives for our country.

Many have spent the weekend headed to the beaches across the Gulf Coast and Northwest Florida.

Pensacola resident Boris Mirkin says, “Now that it’s open it’s like you can take a deep breath and ahhhh…. take it all in.”

People from all over came to Pensacola beach after many activities were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Resident Richard Madden says, “Tt’s been a hard year but this community here is better than anything.”

Mirkin adding, “I think the best part is just coming out here and seeing people out and just being outside. It’s been a long year.”

It’s been a weekend not only to honor the men and women who have fought for our country but also a weekend businesses have seen more customers.

Madden says, “The businesses really need it. And I see the revenue kicking up which is a very positive thing.”

At the end of the day people are just happy to be able to be together again.

“I feel like its a somber day and it’s a day of remembrance,” says Mirkin. “It feels great. It feels like there’s a lot of good news in the air and you can look at everyone smiling and happy and yeah, I think we are into something good now.”

Young adds, “It’s a great holiday and I think everyone should enjoy it.”