Pensacola Beach businesses see increase with ‘Freedom Week’ tax exemptions

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Earlier this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new tax holiday called “Freedom Week.”

From July 1st through the 7th people would be able to purchase outdoor supplies, recreational equipment, or concert or event tickets all tax free.

Many places along Pensacola Beach are in need of extra business and tell WKRG they have definitely seen more people come in since it started.

Key Sailing Beach Captain Noah Townsend says, “I mean it was definitely slower than years previous. We still had some nice business out here and had some tourist coming through so it didn’t affect us as much as it did other businesses.”

Townsend says even from years prior to COVID, 2021 was definitely a big one. Things like their kayaks, water sport equipment, sunscreen, and sunglasses will all be tax free this week until July 7th.

Townsend says, “I mean this year it was packed down the beach and everywhere. People were hanging down by the water having a good time.”

Freedom week does mean the state will lose money in sales tax, but that money will be going back into local businesses that struggled since COVID and consumers pockets.

“I mean having no extra tax on there and getting out,” Townsend adds, “It gets you on the water. It gives you something to do for Independence Day. You can spend time with your family on vacation and I think it’s good especially for the beach community as well and having to get back up after Hurricane Sally and COVID last year.”

For a full list of what is tax exempted, click here.