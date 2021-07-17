Pensacola Bay Bridge reduced to one lane overnight from July 21-23

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction from the bridge approach in Gulf Breeze extending for approximately 3,500-feet from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, and Friday, July 23.

Crews will be pouring concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure that remains under construction. In addition, drivers may encounter right lane closures for barrier wall painting Monday, July 19, Tuesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 22, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

