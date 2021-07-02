Pensacola Bay Bridge nighttime lane closures start July 6

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — U.S. 98 eastbound drivers will encounter right lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, through Friday, July 9, as crews paint the barrier wall on the bridge.

The planned activities are weather-dependent and might be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on

the web at www.nwflroads.com.