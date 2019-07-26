Pensacola Bay Bridge Eastbound lane will now open in August

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol says they will be patrolling the 3-mile-bridge 24/7 when Eastbound lanes open Aug. 4.

Officials say FHP and FDOT have a program together that sets aside money to fund an enforcement presence throughout the entire construction project.

“Honestly, when I drive on that bridge, I drive like there is a cop behind me anyway,” one resident said. “There’s pretty much going to be one in Gulf Breeze so nothing new.”

The effort with FHP is to keep construction crews safe during the project. FHP officials say if you get a ticket while construction workers are out, the fines will double.

“Growing up in Gulf Breeze and seeing all the accidents that occur and to have someone there to enforce the speed I think is good,” one woman said.

The Westbound lane is expected open on Aug. 8. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2021.