MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The American Cancer Society’s 25th annual Vintage Affair Gala is this Sunday at Cotton Hall, emceed by WKRG's own Rose Ann Haven.

The evening featured food by Clifton Morrissette, entertainment by Cooper Trent and the Court of Trent, paintings by artist Margi McCall, local artwork, an auction, and more.