Pensacola Airport adds 7 new non-stop flights with new Spirit Airline partnership

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola International Airport announced they will now be partnering with Spirit Airlines.

This will add seven new non-stop flights and will be the first Spirit Airline option available in the Panhandle. Residents will see flights to Austin, Dallas, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, and St. Louis, which is something the airport says is a step in the right direction after taking a hit during the pandemic

PNS Director Matt Coughlin says, “It’s been a very tough year. Its been a tough year for the economy and on a personal level everyone has been touched by COVID-19.”

Although they have been thrown some curveballs, the airport has exceeded expectations with business — being 20 points ahead of the national average.

“We actually grew the number of airlines in Pensacola from six to seven,” Coughlin said. “Today we are here to announce our eighth airline, which is going to solidify the face that Pensacola International is the premiere airport between New Orleans and Jacksonville, Fla.”

The new flights will begin on June 10 and Spirit says they have also made some major upgrades for their passengers.

Director of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines Nick Bartolotta says, “We are also investing in our guest experience. We are upgrading our cabins on our aircrafts to have state of the art new seats to make them more comfortable and give you more usable leg room and have one of the most fuel efficient fleets in the country.”

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson adds this will help the economy boom and this achievement is truly a testament to the airport’s continuing success even through a global pandemic.

This is the eighth new city Spirit Airlines has added this year.