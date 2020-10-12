Pensacola 200 Racers help people impacted by Hurricane Sally along Gulf Coast

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As racers from all over the country came to the ARCA Pensacola 200 this past Sunday they brought more than just their game faces this year.

After noticing how much help was still needed in the Gulf Coast area, the people behind the race wanted to make sure they could do as much as they can for the people affected by Hurricane Sally.

Racing teams rallied together to bring any food and non-perishables they could and unloaded all their items right before the race. Many of the teams based out of the state.

NASCAR’s Managing Director Brandon Igdalsky says, “It just felt like the right thing for us to do. We had our teams coming in the area and bring in some supplies from out of state and this way it wouldn’t put any constraints on the local store and then help those who were suffering through with this terrible storm.”

The racing community was able to provide a van full of food. Some bringing a couple of bags, and others bringing in wagons full for Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Community Engagement Coordinator with Feeding the Gulf Coast Aubrey Grier says, “This year is a little bit different for all of us. We all have seen hardship this year. Whether you got laid off or whether you were trying to help as many people as you can. It’s been a weird year.”

All supplies needed for people now and beyond this time.

“Now we are coming into the holiday season,” Grier said, “which is usually a time when people struggle anyways. They are trying to feed their kids and they want to gather around the table and eat a large meal together. And enjoy the time with their family.”

Igdalsky adds he wasn’t too shocked with the outpour of help — but more at the effort made by racing teams in such a short amount of time.

“I guess in a way you could say in a way because you never know how much stuff they will bring,” Igdalsky said. “But to see the response we got from the team and the officials and everyone else that came in this past weekend and with a smaller footprint than we usually bring in during this process with restrictions and everything to see what we could do was gratifying.”

NASCAR says the racecar community rallies like nobody else and hope to do some more events this upcoming year for hurricane victims.

(Footage and pictures courtesy of NASCAR.)

