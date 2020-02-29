Pennsylvania trooper shot while conducting traffic stop

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Franklin County early Saturday, authorities said.

The trooper, who was not identified, was flown to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township.

It came after troopers stopped a driver who was suspected of driving under the influence.

During a sobriety test, an altercation broke out between the troopers and the driver, Robert William Ransom, 20, of Chambersburg, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

While the troopers were trying to arrest him, Ransom pulled out a handgun and shot one of them, the release said.

Ransom was taken into custody uninjured. It’s not clear whether Ransom has yet to secure legal representation.

