Pennsylvania National Guard to introduce first female soldier to complete Ranger school

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania native Sgt. Danielle Farber, one of the first female enlisted Army National Guard soldiers to complete Ranger School, will hold a news conference Thursday.

Farber is one of the first two National Guard enlisted female soldiers and the first female soldier from Pennsylvania National Guard to pass the U.S. Army Ranger School.

Farber works full-time at Fort Indiantown Gap as an instructor at the Medical Battalion Training Site, Army Medical Department. She is a native of Kennett Square and currently resides in Hummelstown.

She has been in the Pennsylvania National Guard for nine years as a signal support systems specialist and a medic. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sports studies and hopes to continue her civilian education using National Guard benefits to become a registered nurse.

The other female to pass is U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Smiley, a South Carolina National Guard military police non-commissioned officer serving with the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.

As the first female National Guard enlisted soldiers to graduate from the school, Farber and Smiley join a small group of women who have earned a Ranger tab since the Pentagon lifted the ban on women serving in combat arms positions.

They said the accomplishment took years of training and did not come without setbacks. Farber has been working toward this goal since 2016 when she first tried for the Pennsylvania Ranger/Sapper state assessment program and was not selected. She tried again in 2018 and was selected, with approximately 10 other soldiers. A year later, she left for Ranger school.

Now that they have earned their Ranger tab, Smiley and Farber hope to use the skills they’ve gained to help the soldiers they work with and lead.

Farber will be at a news conference Thursday at 12 p.m. at Building 8-80, Fort Indiantown Gap, in Annville.

