Pennsylvania man accused of stalking woman with tracking device

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of stalking a woman he dated briefly and using her debit card to pay for the monthly fee for the tracking device he placed on her vehicle.

The victim told police she and 46-year-old Matthew McDonald, of Altoona, met in May of 2020 and dated briefly between December 2020 and January 2021, but McDonald continued to contact her after the relationship ended. The victim said McDonald would text her numerous times telling her that he knew where she was, often from random phone numbers and would frequently drive around her place of employment numerous times during multiple shifts.

The victim found a small GPS tracking device connected to the underside of her vehicle, according to the charges filed. Police said the GPS tracker was the same make and model that McDonald used in the previous stalking incident.

According to the charges filed, the victim discovered someone used her debit card and unemployment card to make purchases from Amazon without her permission. The Amazon charge was estimated at $600 and the debit card charge was a recurring payment of $40.

Police obtained a search warrant for the tracking device. The company, SpyTec, confirmed McDonald was the customer who owned the device and used the victim’s debit card to pay for the recurring payment. SpyTec said the device provides real-time tracking information to the account holder.

After the Altoona Police Department took the tracking device from the victim’s car, the victim allegedly received a message from McDonald a short time later, calling her a “snitch.”

McDonald was previously found guilty of stalking in 2019 and was sentenced to 5 to 23.5 months in jail.

McDonald is currently in Blair County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5.