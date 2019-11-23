Pence makes unannounced visit to U.S. troops in Iraq

(CNN) — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence made an unannounced visit to troops in Iraq Saturday.

The Pences visited two bases in the country. Their first stop was at the Al Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq — where the U.S. ambassador to the nation joined them. The couple then visited troops at Erbil Air Base — which is where U.S. Special Operations forces have routinely been based.

Pence thanked troops for their service and helped serve an early Thanksgiving lunch.

Iraq’s government is currently dealing with violent protests that have seen 300 people killed and 1,500 injured. Protesters say the government is corrupt and unable to provide basic services like electricity and clean water.