Peeps are coming back for Easter, after taking some holidays off during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Peeps are officially back for Easter this year, the Pennsylvania candy company that makes the marshmallow treats recently confirmed.

The news comes after Just Born Quality Confections previously announced last fall they were not offering the sugary selections for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day. At the time, the business promised it was gearing up for its most-associated with season, Easter, citing the COVID-19 pandemic for throwing production off.

Peeps have reportedly been seen in some stores already, helping the uber-prepared gear up for the springtime holiday.

Look no further #PEEPS, we are back and ready for Easter! 💛🐥🎉 pic.twitter.com/noD1QjN80m — peepsbrand (@PEEPSBrand) January 25, 2021

Easter is Sunday, April 4, this year. And if you wish, it can be as Peeps-filled as possible.