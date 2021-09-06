Pediatric COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The number of children battling COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals is hitting record numbers.

According to Danne Howard with the Alabama Hospital Association, there are currently 56 children in the hospital battling COVID. She said they are closely watching the pediatric numbers, which keep going up day after day.

Howard fears after Labor Day weekend and with more children returning to school, the state can see yet another spike in children’s COVID hospitalization, and since children under 12 aren’t eligible for the vaccine, getting vaccinated yourself is the only way to help.

“Do it for the children,” Howard said. “They are most vulnerable right now because they cannot be vaccinated nor can they shelter away from adults who aren’t vaccinated.”

Howard encourages everyone to think about their own behavior and to gather factual information because, at this time, this is the only way to keep children from getting COVID and going to the hospital.