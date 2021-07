SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man died early Tuesday morning after he was hit by a van on Hwy. 90 near Scenic Highway.

The man, who has not been identified, was walking in the middle of the Hwy. 90 around 3:25 a.m. when he was struck by a van driven by a 32-year-old man from Pace, Fla., according the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital where he died.