PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating a hit and run on Pace Boulevard and Cervantes Street. It happened around 8:15 Tuesday night.

A pedestrian was hit and is listed in serious condition.

Police say the SUV was traveling west on Cervantes Street and the pedestrian was trying to cross the street. The driver was going at a high rate of speed and fled north on Pace Boulevard.

The SUV is black with tinted windows with front end damage.

— Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) July 31, 2019