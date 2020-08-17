Pascagoula River Audubon Center reopening

LA JOYA, Texas (Border Report) -- Finding alternatives to "outdated" border wall construction -- such as cameras in tethered blimps, tunnel detection systems, underground sensors or mobile surveillance towers -- is a goal of House Democrats to deter illegal immigration in the next fiscal year. But the Republican-led Senate has yet to vote on the budget measure, and the outcome will largely depend upon who is elected president.

The House last month approved $55 million in FY 2021 spending for "innovative technologies" used for border security, an increase of $30 million from the previous year, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from South Texas who is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, told Border Report.