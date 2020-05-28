Pascagoula Fire Department to share 12K masks with public June 1

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. – The Pascagoula Fire Department plan to share 12,000 KN95 masks they’ve received to the public.

WHEN: Monday, June 1 from 9 am – 12 pm

WHERE: Pascagoula Senior Center (1912 Live Oak Ave)

Those interested will have to remain in their cars to receive the masks as walk ups are not acceptable. Additionally, the City of Pascagoula say people are limited to only five masks per car.

“Barricades will be in place to direct cars through the one-way drive-thru. Cars will enter from Carver Street and will exit east onto Live Oak Avenue,” say the City of Pascagoula.

If there are remaining masks, there will be plans to distribute them that following Tuesday.

