Part of Royal Street in downtown Mobile closed Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Downtown Mobile Alliance say part of Royal Street will be closed tomorrow for fiber installation.
The northbound lane of Royal Street between Government and Conti streets will be affected. C-Spire is installing fiber. The work is expected to take no more than two days.
