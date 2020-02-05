Park at OWA reopens for 2020 Season Feb. 8

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA is set to open for the 2020 season Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests to enter The Park at OWA will receive a free commemorative souvenir cup filled with surprises.



The reopening will be commemorated with guests counting down the seconds at the park entrance and entering with colorful streamers and a Mardi Gras-themed band. In addition to the amusement park opening, Lucy’s Retired Surfer’s Bar & Restaurant will also officially open its doors, along with the new cast of Legends in Concert in “Two Kings and a Queen” featuring Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Tina Turner.



“The entire staff has worked hard this past month to get ready for opening, so everyone is extremely excited to see guests on our rides for the first time this year,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR said. “We take a lot of pride in the safety, cleanliness and creating memories for our guests. We appreciate everyone’s patience each year as we take a little time to refresh for the upcoming season.”



You can take advantage of the park’s free non-rider entry to make sure your whole family has a great time. Those wishing not to partake in any attractions are welcome to enter the amusement park free of charge. Riders now receive wristbands in order to tell them apart from non-riders.



You can see upcoming events at OWA online.

Photo Courtesy: The Park at OWA

Photo Courtesy: The Park at OWA

LATEST STORIES