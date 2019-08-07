Parents worried about bus stop in front of sex offender’s home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A neighborhood is up in arms after a registered sex offender recently moved in, and his home is right in front of a bus stop.

Earlier this year, the man moved into a home on Salford Boulevard in North Port.

He was sentenced to prison in Kentucky for rape and sexual abuse in 2006. The FDLE website says the female victim was a minor.

Now he’s a registered sex offender. While Florida law prohibits him from living within 1,000 feet of a school or playground, officials say he is legally allowed to live in front of a bus stop.

That is a big concern to parents.

“I know he did his time and hopefully he was rehabilitated but his actions to me don’t show it. Why does he have to be outside when the kids are getting on and off the bus?” asked parent Christopher Gabel.

8 On Your Side knocked on the door and a woman who answered did not wish to comment.

Area parents have reached out to the school district, and now school officials are taking action. Early Wednesday afternoon, Sarasota County Public Schools announced the bus stop would be moved away from the home.

The school district released a statement which says in part:

We prioritize the safety of our students and appreciate the parents who directly communicated with our transportation department to share their concerns. We encourage all families to familiarize themselves with bus stop safety. Please take a moment before school starts to review safety best practices with your children. Here are a few quick reminders for families to keep in mind:

• Visit the bus stop and show your child where to wait for the bus safely: at least three giant steps (six feet) away from the curb.

• Remind your child that the bus stop is not a place to run or play.

• Remind your child to never speak to strangers at the bus stop.

• Try to arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

parents worried about bus stop in front of sex offender’s homeYou can look up the locations of sexual offenders near you, just click on this link.