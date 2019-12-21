Parents turn baby into real-life ‘The Elf on the Shelf’

Breaking News
by: Alexis Pastore

Courtesy of Aymee Wagner

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Many people know the iconic Christmas book “The Elf on the Shelf,” but one Tampa Bay family has decided to take the holiday tradition one step further.

Aymee Wagner of Lakeland decided to dress up her son Mason, who turned 1-year-old Friday, as the elf from the children’s picture book.

Little Mason has changed “The Elf on the Shelf” poses every day since Nov. 29.

Whether he’s making shaving cream snowmen on the bathroom mirror, fishing in the bathtub or drinking out of the maple syrup container, Mason sure does live up to the “The Elf on the Shelf” holiday shenanigans.

Wagner’s favorite poses of her little elf is the one of him hanging out in the family’s Christmas tree and the one of him baking.

