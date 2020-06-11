Parents share concerns about return to school plans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — When students head back to school in the fall, what will it look under this new normal? There’s a lot of questions from parents about what schools will look like in the fall.

“As a special needs parent and an advocate for children, I think education and in-class instruction is essential,” said Catey Hall.

Caty Hall is the mother of a second-grade child with special needs who thrives from in-class learning.

“In my opinion, I think that the risks to these children in these families by not having access to that building is going to begin to outweigh the risk of COVID,” Hall said.

As for now, Hall is putting her faith in school leaders to create a safety plan.

“I’m confident that Alabama can figure out how to get these services, these essential services, back to these children while also responsibly mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” said Hall.

The Alabama Department of Education held it’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic. Some members including the governor chose to attend virtually.

We talked with State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey about the back to school road map.

“We are working closely through public health, looking at the CDC guidelines, World Health Organization, filtering those through Alabama Public Health [Department] and what we see on the ground here,” said Dr. Mackey.

One option for parents in the fall will be a virtual learning course, ran by local school districts.

“I think that there’s no question that our students will be as safe as we can make them when we returned to school in the fall, but I can’t give any specifics from the plan yet,” said Dr. Mackey.

Dr. Mackey says the road map for re-opening schools in Alabama could come as early as next week.

LATEST POSTS