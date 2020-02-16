Parents say two gay Catholic school teacher forced out

(CNN) — Some parents in Washington State are upset after two teachers resigned from a Catholic High School.

Parents and students say they were forced out because they are gay.

Erika Dubois and her 18-year-old daughter Madison are leading the charge after getting this email from Kennedy Catholic High School informing parents of the news.

English teacher Paul Danforth and girls soccer coach Michelle Beattie had resigned.

“This lit a fire under me. as soon as I heard it, I felt like someone had punched me in the stomach,”Erika says.

That’s because rumors were already spreading that the two are out because they are gay.

“I couldn’t believe that I send my daughter to a school that preaches acceptance, preaches the message of family but … I just feel they’re turning their backs to these teachers,” says Erika.

Their lawyer says they cannot discuss the case.

“Numerous parents had explained that the teachers had been asked to resign they were gay,” says Dave Upthegrove, King County Councilmember.

So King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove issued a rebuke online.

“I think it’s important for elected officials and any civic leaders in positions of authority to speak out when faced with discrimination in our community,” says Upthegrove.

The issue has turned this mother and daughter into unlikely activists.

“I’m just upset the message that’s being sent to students that they can’t be comfortable with themselves and to teachers, they’re not welcome in our school,” says Madison.

