Parents of owner of Lil Brian’s Produce speaks with Prichard community leaders about “all lives splatter” post

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lil Brian’s Produce Market took heavy criticism for an “all lives splatter” post on Facebook. Many members of the community were upset with it, especially in the midst of the current racial tension in America.

The City of Prichard and the family at the center of the controversy made space for an open conversation on Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.

Meanwhile protests continued across the street from the market. Both the mother and father were at the meeting, but not the son who owns the store and made the post.

The father said, “We tried to teach him right from wrong, but he messed up.”

Parents of the owner of Lil Brian’s Produce met with community and city leaders in prichard speaking about the Facebook post their son made saying “all lives splatter.”

Reese Ruffin said, “I’m just going to be honest. There’s such thing that we call white privilege and that’s simply what we’re dealing with right here.”

The store owner’s mother said, “We’re here as parents. Our son wants to make it right. He was just very, very scared. He’s been threatened and he didn’t know if he could handle it, but he does want to make it right and we need to know what we need to do.” His father added, “I mean he loves the store, he loves, we all love the community.”

Reese Ruffin responded and said, “I love making money too.”

Ruffin continued and said, “”Your son is scared because this particular incident. I’m scared every time my son leaves my house…My son was scared to come confront you today, and it doesn’t have anything to do with him protesting. It was because he’s black and this is something we live with every day. Your son is scared, he was scared because he made a mistake just saying something wrong. I’m scared for my son just becuase of the color of his skin.”

The parents of the owner of Lil Brians declined to speak on camera after the meeting, but News 5 spoke to the community leaders who seemed hopeful for a path forward.

Christopher Edwards said, “This is a great first step to moving forward with what we have going on.”

Prichard Mayor Jimmy Gardner was at the meeting. He hopes to have more meetings like the one on Wednesday, but with more community members involved to get a dialogue going.

LATEST STORIES: