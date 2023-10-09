MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Through the tears and pain, the parents of Christopher Roberts, the 16-year-old boy who died in Friday’s deadly car crash, reflected on the life of their only child.

Lori and Chris Roberts described their son as funny, witty, and most importantly, affectionate. Roberts’ father said his son had an itch to make people laugh and smile.

Through that, he said his son left a thumbprint on the hearts of those whose paths he crossed.

“If he wasn’t the one laughing, he was making other people laugh as well, in the best way,” Trey Krause, Robert’s Theology teacher, said.

Roberts, an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed deer hunting as well as fishing on Dauphin Island during the summer months.

Roberts’ father went to Auburn, and he said his son considered following in his footsteps after graduating from high school.

“For students and staff members like myself, you dread days like today,” Krause said.

The crash, which happened at 5:52 p.m. Friday, left the I-65 and I-10 interchange closed for several hours. Roberts was the passenger of the vehicle being driven by another McGill-Toolen Catholic High School student who was 18 years old. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Roberts was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roberts’ parents say they have no hard feelings toward the driver of the vehicle. They described their son’s death as a ‘freak accident,’ hydroplaning into a retaining wall, overturning and striking another car.

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School held a rosary in the chapel that was open to staff members and Roberts’ friends.

In addition, counselors are available for students to talk to.