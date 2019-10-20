Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Parent ‘extremely lucky’ after pole skewers car – minutes after school drop-off

News

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One North Carolina parent had a terrifyingly close call during a crash Friday morning.

Thomasville police shared photos of the car crash near Winston Street before 9 a.m.

“No injuries but extremely lucky!” police said in the Twitter post.

The parent driving had just dropped off their child at school when they crashed into a utility pole and the pole ended up smashing through one of the backseat windows.

Police closed Salem Street from Winston Street to Lodge Drive.

According to Duke Energy, 241 people are without power in the area.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories