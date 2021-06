ELBLAG, POLAND (Reuters) — A polish soccer match had an unexpected pitch invasion after a parachutist dropped out of the sky into the middle of the pitch on Sunday, June 6.

The match between Olimpia Elblag and PISA Primavera Barczewo in the Polish third division had to be briefly halted while the man gathered up his parachute and left the pitch.

The referee, seeing the funny side of the delay, brandished the intruder with a yellow card.