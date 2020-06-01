‘Panini Pete’ temporarily closes restaurants to reflect on George Floyd’s death

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Chef and restaurant owner ‘Panini Pete’ decided over the weekend to close all four of his restaurants this past Sunday to keep the focus on George Floyd.

“It just weighs heavy. It weighed very heavy on my heart,” he said.

Pete’s voice is heard in the community by way of food, that’s why he decided to close his restaurants in hopes of putting attention on what’s happening across America.

“I wanted to make a statement and say that we’re doing this and this is why, because of the injustice. It’s connecting the dots and seeing things systemically as a country, we need to grow, we need to improve,” he said.

He says it wasn’t a publicity stunt and that he truly wants his employees and those in the community to sit back and reflect on George Floyd’s death and that change that’s needed around the country. The closures caught a lot of people’s attention.

“People that were commenting I’ve never been to your restaurants but I’m a fan now, or I’ve always been a big fan and this is part of why, because we do a lot in the community like a lot of restaurants do,” he said.

