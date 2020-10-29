Panera adds one of America’s favorite foods to its menu

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — When you think Panera, soup, salad and sandwiches likely come to mind. But the company hopes to change that — at least in some circles — by offering one of America’s favorite foods: pizza.

The popular restaurant is offering up pizza as flatbread fare. Its new pizzas include cheese, Margherita and chipotle chicken and bacon. Panera says the flatbreads will be big enough to share and should travel well.

The chain says it’s making the move in response to more people taking its food for carryout and delivery. The company says it’s seen delivery orders double over the last few months, so adding pizza just makes sense.

“We believe that flatbread pizza is a perfect fit for those channels,” Eduardo Luz, Panera’s chief brand and concept officer, said in a news release.

Panera’s new cheese flatbread (Panera)

Panera started testing the menu last year after feedback on its traditional menu that food offerings weren’t always hearty enough for an evening meal.

The flatbreads will start at $7.99.

LATEST STORIES: