PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – On Tuesday, Panama City Police arrested a man after they investigated mysterious notes left on vehicles.

The suspect was identified as Charles Edward Sparks, 53, who had been leaving notes on more than a dozen women’s windshields.

One of the notes said, “Sorry if I’m being a creepy, but you are a very beautiful woman. I’m David.” The note then shows a phone number. The other notes contain similar verbiage, however, there was a different name, police said.

Most notes were left on vehicles parked in shopping centers.

Surveillance video identified Sparks as the one who left the notes, according to investigators.

Police said there was no threat to the public. Sparks was booked into the Bay County Jail.

If you received one of these notes, the Panama City Police Department urges you to contact them immediately at (850) 872-3100.